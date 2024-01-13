en English
Bangladesh

Mongla: A Rising Sanctuary for Climate-Displaced Individuals in Bangladesh

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Mahima Begum, a 32-year-old woman from Bangladesh, found solace in the port town of Mongla after a natural disaster wiped out her home. Mongla, positioned close to the Bay of Bengal, is emerging as a sanctuary for those uprooted by climate-induced disasters, offering a viable alternative to the congested capital, Dhaka. The town’s export processing zone and seaport present job opportunities, while a reasonable cost of living ensures a sustainable lifestyle.

Building a Climate-Resilient City

Mongla’s administration has been proactive in fortifying the town against climate adversities. A long embankment, flood-control gates, and an improved drainage system shield the town from the wrath of floods and cyclones. Mayor Sheikh Abdur Rahman envisions a modernized Mongla, with upgraded housing, schools, and health facilities, transforming it into a climate-resilient city.

A Growing Haven for the Displaced

The population of Mongla, which was less than 40,000 in 2011, has swelled to approximately 150,000. Many of these newcomers hail from areas neighboring the Sundarbans mangrove forest. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that, by 2019, 4.1 million people in Bangladesh had been displaced due to climate-related disasters.

A Model for Managing Climate Migration

A World Bank report forecasts nearly 20 million internal climate refugees in Bangladesh by 2050. To manage this impending crisis, the International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) advocates the creation of ‘migrant-friendly’ cities. Mongla stands as the pioneer in implementing such recommendations. Working in tandem with local administrations and NGOs, ICCCAD prepares for the expected influx of climate-displaced people. Experts like Zakir Hossain Khan stress the importance of compact townships and capacity-based training for this vulnerable demographic.

Bangladesh Climate & Environment
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

