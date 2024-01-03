en English
Climate & Environment

MMWEC Secures Green Bonds for Solar Project, Advancing Massachusetts’ Clean Energy Goals

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
MMWEC Secures Green Bonds for Solar Project, Advancing Massachusetts' Clean Energy Goals

The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) has successfully raised $15 million in green bonds to facilitate the completion of a revered solar energy project in Ludlow, Massachusetts. The project, poignantly named the Master Sergeant Alexander Cotton Memorial Solar Project, stands as a tribute to the late Master Sgt. Alexander Cotton of the 439th Airlift Wing.

Allocation of Green Bonds

The funds accrued from the bond issuance will be allocated for the long-term financing of the solar project, repayment of a short-term construction loan, the funding of reserve accounts, covering capitalized interest, and offsetting issuance costs. The green bonds, by design, are devoted to projects that focus on delivering climate and environmental benefits.

Impact of the Ludlow Solar Project

The Ludlow solar project is projected to produce over 13,800 megawatt-hours of electricity per annum. This amount is sufficient to supply power to more than 1,500 homes and will curtail around 13 million pounds of CO2 emissions annually from Massachusetts power plants. The energy generated will be procured by municipal light plants in six Massachusetts towns: Boylston, Ipswich, Mansfield, Marblehead, Peabody, and Wakefield.

MMWEC’s Commitment to Carbon-Free Energy

This initiative resonates with MMWEC’s broader efforts to provide carbon-free energy options to Massachusetts municipal utilities and to contribute significantly to the state’s ambitious goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. MMWEC CEO Ronald C. DeCurzio expressed the organization’s steadfast commitment to exploring project opportunities that align with environmental goals.

Climate & Environment Energy United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

