Climate & Environment

Mitchell, South Dakota Registers its Warmest December on Record in 2023

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
In an unprecedented weather anomaly, Mitchell, a city nestled in South Dakota, recorded its warmest December in 2023. The average temperatures soared to 9.9 degrees above the norm for December, setting a new record. The National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls indicated that throughout the year, the city’s temperatures were consistently higher, averaging 1.8 degrees more than normal.

Record-Breaking December

December was particularly extraordinary, boasting temperatures as high as 65 degrees on the 6th and 7th. Conversely, the lowest temperature logged was 13 degrees on the 1st. This December’s average temperature of 32.9 degrees shattered the record set back in 1939.

Tri-State Area Experienced Above-Normal Temperatures

Beyond Mitchell, the entire Tri-State area, comprising Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota, also bore witness to above-normal temperatures. Some regions saw an annual departure from the norm by as much as 1-3 degrees. The year 2023 was a year of temperature extremes, with a specifically cold and snowy period spanning from February to March, juxtaposed against an incredibly warm December.

Warmest December Across Midwestern Cities

Elsewhere in the United States, numerous Midwestern cities like Minneapolis, Fargo, and Des Moines also reported their warmest Decembers on record. Despite these soaring temperatures, Mitchell’s total precipitation for 2023 was marginally below normal, clocking in at 20.59 inches compared to the average of 21.14 inches. The city registered 6.5 inches of snowfall since the commencement of the winter season on July 1. Interestingly, four months of the year were chillier than normal, with March being 9.1 degrees cooler than the average.

As the world continues to grapple with the realities of climate change, 2023 was a testament to the unexpected and extreme weather patterns that may become more commonplace. As the Earth’s climate continues to change, the trend of high temperature records being broken is anticipated to persist.

Climate & Environment United States Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

