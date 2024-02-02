Milder Weather Expected as Weekend Approaches, Monitoring Potential Southern Storm Impact

As we transition from January to February, a milder weather forecast brings a sense of relief to our residents. The chilly start to Thursday is expected to give way to predominantly sunny conditions, with dry weather forecasted throughout the weekend.

Mild Shift in Temperatures

Yesterday, temperatures peaked in the 50s, with the PTI Airport recording a high of 49 degrees, fairly close to the average high of 51 degrees for this time of year. The current temperatures hover in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, with west-southwest winds blowing at a gentle 5 to 10 mph, a warming trend is predicted, bringing afternoon temperatures to the mid to upper 50s.

In January, the rainfall was quite significant, totaling 7.43 inches, which is more than double the normal amount. This resulted in a surplus of four inches for the month. However, the tables are set to turn as we step into February. The forecast for the next few days indicates temperatures in the 40s in the mountains and low to mid-50s in other areas over the weekend.

Monitoring Potential Southern Storm Impact

A southern storm system is being closely monitored, but currently, it seems too far south to significantly impact our local area. There is a possibility it could bring some wet weather, though. A nearby stalled front could potentially pull in moisture and produce some showers, leading to a 30% chance of wet weather Sunday night and Monday.

Despite some cold stretches witnessed in January, a milder start to February is on the horizon, with 50s and potentially 60s in the forecast. As we look ahead to the weekend, residents can anticipate pleasant weather conditions, with the possibility of a southern storm system adding a slight twist.