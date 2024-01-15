Melton Borough Council Spearheads Green Initiative with Community Woodland Walk

In a bid to give back to nature and nurture community spirit, Melton Borough Council is spearheading a green initiative to create a new community woodland walk at Kirby Fields Park. This ambitious project seeks to revitalize an underused patch of land off Cowslip Drive, transforming it into a lush haven for walkers, families, and wildlife enthusiasts.

Planting for the Planet

The council, in collaboration with The Woodland Trust, plans to plant hundreds of metre-tall saplings. This will significantly enhance the local ecosystem, offering sanctuary for wildlife and contributing to the global fight against climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide. The green initiative is more than just a beautification project; it’s a testament to the council’s commitment to environmental preservation.

Encouraging Community Engagement

As part of its commitment to fostering community spirit, the council is inviting residents, community groups, and schools to participate in the tree-planting event on January 18, from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. Over 500 trees are expected to be planted during this event, marking a significant step in the transformation of Kirby Fields Park into a verdant woodland retreat.

Beyond Greenery

Alongside the mass tree-planting, the council plans to install amenities such as benches, litter bins, and picnic tables. This move is designed to encourage community use and enjoyment of the natural pathways, promoting outdoor activities and social interactions amidst the serene backdrop of the woodland walk.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, a strong advocate for the green initiative, emphasized the importance of trees in beautifying the environment, combating climate change, and improving air quality. She warmly invites all interested individuals to join the effort, asserting, ‘This project is part of our commitment to making Melton a cleaner, greener place.’