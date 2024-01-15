Mauritius in Turmoil: Cyclone Belal's Ruthless Onslaught

As Tropical Cyclone Belal ruthlessly sweeps across the Indian Ocean, Mauritius finds itself grappling with its wrath. The usually serene island nation is now submerged in chaos, as heavy flooding and a consequent fatality have forced the government to impose a curfew and a shelter-in-place order. The exceptions are limited to essential and emergency workers, and individuals requiring immediate medical attention. The storm's fury has unleashed a wave of destruction, washing away vehicles, flooding homes and buildings, and disrupting life in the capital city, Port Louis, and beyond.

Unyielding Destruction

The cyclone's impact has been far-reaching and relentless. Streets are flooded, homes are uninhabitable, and a motorcyclist has lost his life to a flooding-related accident. The educational establishments have shut their doors, hospitals are operating emergency services only, and the main airport has been silenced, with all flights grounded. The storm's destructive path is evident in its wake, leaving the nation in a state of emergency.

Cyclone Belal: A Transnational Terror

Before wreaking havoc in Mauritius, Cyclone Belal had already left its mark on the nearby French island of Reunion. The island experienced power outages, loss of internet and phone services, and water supply disruptions. In a tragic incident, a homeless person was found dead amidst the chaos. Despite lifting its highest storm alert post the cyclone's passage, Reunion continues to bear the brunt of Belal's relentless assault.

Climate Change: Fueling the Fury

These prevalent cyclones, often fueled by the warmer seas in the southern hemisphere, bear an undeniable link to climate change. Extreme weather events have intensified as a result, posing a significant threat to nations worldwide. The UN has observed that storms like Cyclone Idai in 2019 have precipitated significant loss of life and humanitarian crises in the southern hemisphere. As the world watches Mauritius battle Cyclone Belal, the larger conversation on climate change and its catastrophic consequences gains momentum.