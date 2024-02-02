Maryland Voters Rally for Fossil Fuel Accountability: Poll Results

In the wake of increasing climate concerns, Maryland's environmental advocates are mobilizing for a legislative proposal named the Responding to Emergency Needs from Extreme Weather (RENEW) Act. The yet-to-be-introduced act aims to hold the 40 largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state financially accountable for environmental damages attributed to climate change. These efforts come in response to the Chesapeake Climate Action Network (CCAN) releasing a poll indicating that the majority of Maryland voters favor holding fossil fuel companies responsible for their climate impact.

A Wave of Public Support

The poll, conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services, surveyed both statewide voters and those in the right-leaning legislative District 29. The results reveal a strong concern for climate change, with 72% of state voters expressing apprehension. In addition, 68% support the RENEW Act, demonstrating a unified call for action against environmental damage. Interestingly, over half of the surveyed participants indicated that a lawmaker's support for the bill would positively influence their opinion of them.

Financial Implications and Political Stances

The proposed legislation holds the potential to generate approximately $900 million annually over ten years. These funds could significantly bolster the state's climate initiatives. However, Governor Wes Moore and legislative leaders have not yet publicly endorsed the bill. Advocates believe that the widespread public support and the increasing recognition of climate impacts on Marylanders will drive momentum for the bill. State Senator Katie Fry Hester emphasizes the bill's potential to shift the financial burden of environmental damage from average taxpayers.

Similar Federal Efforts

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, with a history in Maryland's legislature, has introduced similar legislation at the federal level to address climate damage costs. The introduction of this legislation mirrors efforts in states like Massachusetts, New York, and Vermont in holding Big Oil accountable for the expensive damage wrought by climate change. A 2023 poll showed that over 60% of voters nationwide support making polluters pay for the consequences of their actions, reflecting a growing national consensus on this issue.