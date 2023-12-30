Martha Stewart: The 82-Year-Old ‘Thirst Trap Queen’ Defying Age Norms

Martha Stewart, the 82-year-old lifestyle doyenne, is once again capturing the internet’s attention with her sizzling mirror selfies, defying age norms in pop culture and earning herself the title of the ‘thirst trap queen.’ On a recent Instagram post, she showcased a glamorous bathroom selfie wearing a chic silver nightgown and matching robe. The post was made after an eight-hour flight from Westchester to Palm Beach, with Stewart jesting that her glamorous slumber helped remedy the aftereffects of the unpleasant plane ride. The selfie has since received a swarm of praise and support.

Breaking Age Stereotypes

Defying the narrative that women should conceal themselves more as they age, Martha Stewart has been unapologetically confident in her style. This isn’t the first time Stewart has posted such captivating selfies. Her viral pool photo from July 2020 led to numerous proposals and propositions, catapulting her into a new realm of social media notoriety. The lifestyle mogul has since embraced this aspect of her brand, even offering selfie-taking tips in a TikTok campaign for the beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté in February 2022.

Embracing the ‘Thirst Trap’

Stewart continues to embrace the ‘thirst trap’ trend, with sultry selfies becoming a regular feature on her Instagram page. She recently posted a selfie from a pool at the Hotel Castello di Reschio in Italy, further fueling her online fame. Despite the accidental success of her initial poolside selfie, Stewart hinted at the possibility of more such posts, merging her brand’s classic sophistication with a playful, modern twist.

Martha Stewart’s Social Media Influence

With 1.9 million followers on Instagram, Stewart’s influence extends far beyond her TV shows and books. Her posts have become an instant hit, receiving thousands of comments expressing admiration for her incredible looks at 82. The lifestyle icon, who was featured on Sports Illustrated as its cover model at 81, continues to inspire with her healthy lifestyle and workout routine. Her social media presence has redefined perceptions of age and beauty, proving that glamour and allure have no age limit.