Mapping Underwater Gas Fields for Carbon Storage: A Step Towards Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)

Off the coast of Cumbria, underwater gas fields are being assessed for their potential to store millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) generated by industrial processes. This initiative, led by Spirit Energy, involves mapping the fields about 35km off Barrow-in-Furness using ultrasonic waves sent from a ship.

Advertisment

Understanding Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)

Carbon capture and storage facilities aim to prevent CO2 produced from industrial processes and power stations from being released into the atmosphere, thereby mitigating the pollution that contributes to global warming. CCS technology offers a solution for industries struggling to decarbonize, such as cement production.

Challenges and Timeline

Advertisment

While the project shows promise, it faces several challenges and a lengthy timeline. Approval from the government is required, and rigorous evidence must be provided to support the feasibility of carbon storage in the gas fields. If approved, it could take several years to build the necessary infrastructure before any CO2 can be stored.

Importance of CCS

Dr. Tom Kettlety, an earth scientist at the University of Oxford, emphasizes the importance of CCS in the transition to a more sustainable energy future. Given the ongoing reliance on hydrocarbons in various sectors of society, CCS offers a crucial strategy for reducing CO2 emissions and combating climate change.

Government Initiatives and Future Prospects

This project is part of the UK government's commitment to capturing and storing 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030. While the timeline for carbon storage in the Morecambe gas fields may extend beyond five years, it represents a significant step towards achieving the goals of CCS and addressing the challenges of climate change on a broader scale.