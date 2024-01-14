en English
Climate & Environment

Mangla Dam Water Levels Plummet Amid Heavy Snowfall in Himalayas

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Mangla Dam Water Levels Plummet Amid Heavy Snowfall in Himalayas

In a significant turn of events, the Mangla Dam, Pakistan’s second-largest reservoir situated in the Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), is witnessing a considerable drop in water levels. The current heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, particularly in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged as a key factor impacting the water inflow into the reservoir.

Declining Water Levels

As of Wednesday, the water level in the dam was reported to be 1156.80 feet, a significant dip from the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet. Notably, the dam’s live storage capacity stands at a whopping 2.061 million acre feet (MAF).

By Friday, January 12, 2024, the water level had further diminished, leading to a discharge of 85.20 feet of water from the reservoir. The inflow and outflow of the Jhelum river at the Mangla reservoir on the same day were both recorded at 5400 cusecs. However, the outflow from the dam was drastically cut down to a mere 100 cusecs.

A Broader Water Management Challenge

This unfolding situation is indicative of the larger hydrological conditions prevalent in the region. The inflow and outflow data for other rivers and reservoirs such as the Indus at Tarbela, Kabul at Nowshera, and the Khairabad Bridge point towards a wider pattern of water management issues in Pakistan.

The ongoing decline in water levels at the Mangla Dam is a cause for concern, warranting immediate attention towards improved water management strategies and infrastructure. As the situation continues to evolve, the potential implications on the region’s water security and related sectors are yet to be fully understood.

Climate & Environment Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

