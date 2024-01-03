en English
Agriculture

Malaysia Intensifies Paddy Cultivation to Boost Local Rice Production

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
The Malaysian Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is escalating its efforts to extend paddy cultivation nationwide, including in the Sabah and Sarawak states. The move is integral to the Ala Sekinchan Large-Scale Smart Paddy Field (SMART SBB) Programme, targeting to ramp up local rice production to meet the rising demand and decrease the nation’s dependence on rice imports within just two years.

The SMART SBB Programme

Inspired by the farming methods of Sekinchan, Selangor – known for its efficient and productive agriculture, the SMART SBB programme aims to replicate this model on a grand scale to significantly boost paddy yields. The initiative is expected to enhance farmers’ incomes, aligning with the country’s broader economic objectives.

Impact and Reach

Currently, nearly 10,000 farmers are participating in the SMART SBB programme, which spans over 26,000 hectares. The expansion of this initiative is particularly relevant for regions grappling with the consequences of climate change, which can adversely affect local agricultural productivity. The expansion of paddy cultivation could provide a vital boost to these regions, strengthening their resilience to environmental changes.

A National Necessity

The intensification of efforts to expand paddy cultivation is not just an economic strategy; it is a national necessity. With a growing population and an increasing demand for rice, Malaysia must ensure its food security by reducing reliance on imports. By harnessing the farming techniques of Sekinchan, the country is taking proactive steps towards self-reliance in rice production, paving the way for a sustainable and secure future for all Malaysians.

Agriculture Climate & Environment Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

