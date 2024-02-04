Major Environmental Restoration Project to Commence in Cape May County

A major environmental restoration project, costing $37.5 million, is primed to kick-off in Cape May County, leading to the provisional closure of approximately 400 acres of the Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area. This initiative is engineered to revive the area known for its rich wildlife and historical significance, including a former nude beach.

Restoration Commencement

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has disclosed that the project will commence later this month and is projected to stretch for nearly two years. The Higbee Beach area, nestled along the Delaware River and spanning parts of West Cape May and Lower Township, includes a total of 1,160 acres.

Geographical Significance

The area is strategically positioned between the historic SS Atlantus shipwreck at Sunset Beach and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal. The Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area is a cherished wilderness that has been a prime attraction for both locals and tourists over the years.

Conservation Strategy

This restoration effort forms a part of a broader conservation strategy devised to safeguard the natural habitats and biodiversity in the region. The closure of the area is a short-term sacrifice that the local authorities and citizens believe is necessary for the long-term sustainability and preservation of this unique ecosystem.