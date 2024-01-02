Japan’s Noto Peninsula Hit by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Causing Devastation

In the early hours of Tuesday, a devastating seismic event of magnitude 7.6 rocked the coast of Noto Peninsula in northwestern Japan, inflicting significant human and infrastructural losses. The earthquake left thirteen individuals dead and approximately 33,000 people without power, highlighting the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to natural calamities and the subsequent economic impacts.

Reports from the ground indicate widespread damage, with houses destroyed, roads blocked, and intermittent power outages. The Japan Meteorological Agency, in response to the event, issued a major tsunami warning, the first since the cataclysmic March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida immediately called for vigilance, urging residents to prepare for potential aftershocks and further disasters.

In the wake of the disaster, international solidarity was evident, with President Biden expressing readiness to provide assistance to Japan. Swift action was taken to mobilize search and rescue teams, with the Prime Minister instructing them to “do everything possible to save lives”.

Disruptions and Casualties

The quake triggered a series of tremors, leading to tsunami warnings and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. Four deaths were confirmed in Ishikawa, with at least eight more deaths and 30 injuries reported. The incident also led to a fire in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, which is currently being tackled by emergency services.

Further, the quake took several electricity generators offline, leading to a significant jump in Japan’s spot power prices. As Japan grapples with the aftermath of the earthquake, it is evident that more needs to be done globally to mitigate the impacts of such disasters. The key lies in strengthening infrastructures, improving disaster response mechanisms, and fostering international cooperation in the face of adversity.

