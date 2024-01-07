Love Your Weymouth Festival: A Beacon for Environmental Awareness

As the world grapples with the colossal challenge of climate change, Weymouth Town Council takes a robust step towards awareness and education with its forthcoming event, the Love Your Weymouth festival. Scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 13 from 10 am to 2 pm, this festival is not just an event but an initiative aimed at teaching attendees about environmental issues and the necessary changes needed to combat climate change.

Unraveling Environmental Issues

The festival’s itinerary includes a series of talks and displays, curated to help festival-goers understand how they can contribute to the betterment of their environment and community. In the face of the current cost-of-living crisis, this understanding is crucial for managing expenses and fostering a sustainable lifestyle.

Don’t Bin It, Fix It

A highlight of the event is the keynote talk by the Repair Café Weymouth. Titled ‘Don’t bin it, fix it,’ this talk aims to encourage the repair and reuse of household items rather than discarding them, a significant step towards waste reduction and environmental conservation.

Exploring Biodiversity and Climate Change

Apart from waste management, the festival will also delve into topics such as biodiversity, invertebrates, and the creation of wildlife-friendly spaces and gardens. These discussions aim to enhance understanding of climate change and its impacts, including erosion.

Adding a touch of excitement to the educational event, participants will also have the unique opportunity to interact with reptiles, mini beasts, and bugs brought in from the Ranch. The festival is all set to take place at the Weymouth Town Council Offices on Commercial Road, becoming a beacon of environmental awareness and action.