Liberty Hill Foundation Initiates Environmental Leadership Program in California

The Liberty Hill Foundation has unfurled a new banner in the fight for environmental justice with the inception of the Environmental Leadership Initiative (ELI). This pioneering fellowship program is designed to nourish and strengthen emerging leaders from marginalized communities across California, empowering them to lead the charge against environmental and economic disparities.

Envisioning a Just Environment

The ELI program is the brainchild of the Liberty Hill Foundation, a renowned social change philanthropy organization that has been at the forefront of supporting community organizers, donor activists, and effective campaigns through thoughtful and strategic investments. Rooted in a deep understanding of the intersectionality of environmental, social, and economic justice, ELI seeks to amplify the voices of those communities that have historically borne the brunt of environmental and economic disadvantages.

Fostering Leadership, Empowering Communities

The inaugural cohort of ELI boasts a diverse group of twenty-two fellows chosen from a pool of nearly 120 applicants. The selection process was not only rigorous but also inclusive, involving the program’s community-based Advisory Council. The fellows are a vibrant mix of activists, organizers, artists, and educators hailing from BIPOC and immigrant communities, Native California and tribal communities, and various regions across the state. Each of them is passionately committed to advancing environmental justice in their respective communities.

A Legacy of Change, A Blueprint for the Future

ELI is generously supported by the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation and the David & Lucile Packard Foundation. It builds on Liberty Hill Foundation’s legacy of backing grassroots organizing in Los Angeles through the Wally Marks Leadership Institute. However, ELI aims to go a step further by widening its gaze to address the environmental challenges that grip the entire state. At its core, the initiative fosters solidarity, advocacy, and collaboration, striving to weave a robust network of environmental justice leaders throughout California.