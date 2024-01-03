Liberia’s Roadmap to Carbon Market Readiness: A UNDP Initiative

In the heart of Ganta, Nimba County, a significant gathering unfolded under the auspices of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This two-day event, assembling a technical panel of Liberian experts, was designed to delve into the feasibility of Liberia’s readiness for a carbon market. The primary objective was to glean valuable insights for a study contributing to a roadmap for the nation’s forest sector, with an eye towards carbon trading.

UNDP Climate Promise: A Pledge for Sustainable Development

UNDP program coordinator, Abraham Tumbey, detailed the roadmap’s proposed direction. It is set to address deforestation, evaluate obstacles to result-based payments, and propose investment strategies that leverage emission reduction and carbon finance opportunities. This initiative is a direct response to the Liberian government’s appeal in April 2022 for UNDP’s support in accessing climate finance. Furthermore, the roadmap’s development is integral to UNDP’s Climate Promise. This commitment aims at curbing emissions through forest management and safeguarding, thus propelling climate action and granting Liberia access to results-based carbon finance for sustainable development.

Expert Dialogue: Charting Liberia’s Carbon Market Path

45 experts from diverse sectors convened for this seminal event, debating a wide array of topics including policy frameworks, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), REDD+, and forest monitoring. Among the distinguished speakers, Dr. Sam Koffa and Loretta Pope-Kai underscored the necessity for proper preparation for carbon trading and the crucial role civil society plays in endorsing legal frameworks for community benefits.

Liberia’s Carbon Market Potential

With its expansive forest cover, Liberia stands to reap substantial benefits from carbon markets. However, this potential windfall demands the establishment of robust frameworks and policies that ensure the effective distribution of these benefits. Dorsla Farcarthy, a representative from UNDP, reaffirmed their commitment to aiding the government in creating a carbon market readiness framework. Farcarthy emphasized the importance of meeting institutional requirements, a prerequisite for tapping into carbon markets.