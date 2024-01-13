en English
Climate & Environment

Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project

In a significant development, the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project, a joint endeavour by the Madhya Pradesh government and the Central government, has hit a legal roadblock. The project was found to be in violation of environment clearance laws, a discovery that could potentially impact its future. The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has come under scrutiny for initiating the construction of the Lower Orr dam, a crucial component of the project, without obtaining formal clearance from the Union Environment Ministry.

Disregarding the Clearance Process

As of December 2022, approximately 82% of the dam’s construction and 33.5% of the canal network were completed without the necessary permissions. This unauthorized progression of the project was observed by an expert appraisal committee (EAC), which subsequently recommended a fresh environmental appraisal, an assessment of the ecological damage, and a restoration plan.

Peril of Post-Facto Clearances

The EAC’s recommendations were in response to a series of executive orders from the Environment Ministry. These orders, designed to address such violations, allowed the regularization of unauthorized activities under certain conditions, including fines. However, the legality of these orders is currently under the microscope of the Supreme Court, casting a shadow over the continuation of the Lower Orr dam and, by extension, the broader Ken-Betwa initiative.

A Critical Necessity

Despite the legal hurdles, the proponents of the project argue that it is of utmost importance to the region’s water needs. The Lower Orr project, specifically, is expected to provide irrigation and drinking water in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region, spanning the districts of Shivpuri and Datia. The comprehensive Ken-Betwa initiative, on the other hand, seeks to transfer water from the Ken to Betwa rivers, thereby benefiting the entire region.

The Supreme Court’s upcoming decisions on the legitimacy of post-facto clearances are anticipated with bated breath, as they could significantly influence the future of this critical water project and set a precedent for similar infrastructural projects in the country.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

