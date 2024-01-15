Lake Charles Braces for Dangerous Wind Chills: National Weather Service Issues Warning

The National Weather Service's Lake Charles office has issued a dire warning for perilous wind chills along and north of Interstate 10. Single-digit levels are projected for Tuesday, as an arctic blast promises to plunge the region into a deep freeze. Meteorologist Nick Slaughter emphasized that sustained winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph would create blustery conditions across the area.

Wind Chill Values Plunge

Anticipated wind chill values are set to hit as low as 11 degrees in Lake Charles and Cameron. In Oakdale, the chill is expected to dip to 6 degrees, while in Leesville, it may plummet to a biting 5 degrees. This extreme cold wave has triggered a hard freeze warning which will take effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. During this period, temperatures are predicted to drop into the low- to mid-20s and remain below freezing for an extended duration ranging from 10 to 20 hours.

Lake Charles Braces for Extended Freeze

Lake Charles, in particular, is bracing for a prolonged freeze. The city is not projected to rise above freezing temperatures until around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This chilling forecast paints a stark picture of the challenging conditions residents will need to navigate.

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Wednesday morning, while expected to be marginally warmer in terms of wind chill, is forecasted to deliver the coldest morning of the week. The region will be gripped by below-freezing temperatures for approximately 15 hours. The weather service advises residents to take necessary precautions to protect against frostbite, which can form within minutes on exposed skin in such severe conditions.

The forecast for the rest of the week shows a slow, gradual warming, promising some relief from the arctic chill. However, residents are urged to continue monitoring local forecasts and take necessary precautions to weather this deep freeze safely.