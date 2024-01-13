en English
Africa

Lagos State Combats Climate Change with Circular Economy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Lagos State Combats Climate Change with Circular Economy

As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, Lagos State is taking active steps to mitigate its impact. The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE) are spearheading strategies to implement a circular economy framework and environmental advocacy in Lagos State. This initiative has been born out of the urgent need to protect Lagos’ population, particularly those in informal settlements, and to counter the potential economic cost of climate inaction, which is estimated to reach a staggering $22-29 billion.

Uniting for a Circular Economy

During a meeting between LAWMA and OCCE, the conversation centered around the crucial role of circularity in combating the effects of climate change on both the environment and economy. Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, LAWMA’s Managing Director, stressed the need for a simplified approach to communicating climate change issues. He emphasized that the complex jargon often associated with climate change discussions could potentially alienate the public, thereby hindering efforts to implement effective change.

Collaboration as a Key Strategy

Mrs. Titi Oshodi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, underlined the significance of collaborative efforts in tackling climate change. She pointed out that energy, waste, and transportation are the primary greenhouse gas-emitting sectors in Lagos. Mrs. Oshodi expressed OCCE’s commitment to working with stakeholders to drive advocacy and exploit economic opportunities that would advance the goal of a zero-carbon Lagos by 2050.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Both LAWMA and OCCE are united in their dedication to a collaborative approach towards circular economy practices and environmental sustainability. Their joint efforts are a testament to Lagos State’s proactive stance in the fight against climate change. The focus on circular economy practices reaffirms the commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental preservation, a stride towards a sustainable future.

Africa Climate & Environment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

