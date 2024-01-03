en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects

Labrador Marine Inc., a prominent transport company servicing the north coast region, has successfully concluded its final journey of the season. The company reported steady passenger figures for 2023, with approximately 5,100 passengers. However, it was the freight sector that observed a significant surge, with a record-breaking 15,000 tons transported. This marked a substantial 14.5% increase from the previous year, setting a new precedent in the company’s freight operations.

Increased Construction Activity

The General Manager of Labrador Marine Inc., Austin Daley, revealed that the growth in freight predominantly consisted of construction materials. This trend suggests a heightened level of development activity within remote communities, contributing to the increased freight volume. The company, therefore, plays a crucial role in facilitating the expansion and progress of these isolated areas.

Climate Change Effects

2023 also saw a reduced impact from weather-related incidents on the company’s operations. Daley associates this change with the broader effects of climate change, noting a distinct lack of ice off the Labrador coast. This unusual absence of ice has enabled the company to extend their operating season without the need for icebreaker support, thereby improving their service efficiency.

Resumption of Services

Labrador Marine Inc. is scheduled to recommence its services to the north coast on June 16th. The company’s successful year, despite the ongoing effects of climate change, showcases its resilience and adaptability. It continues to provide essential transport services to remote communities, underpinning their growth and development.

Meanwhile, Canada grappled with rising temperatures and extreme drought conditions in 2023. The country experienced its worst wildfire season on record, and more than 72% of the territory suffered from moderate to exceptional drought conditions. These dry conditions severely impacted farmers, ranchers, and required water usage restrictions for irrigation. With record-low lake and river water levels, the country faces a daunting challenge in the coming year. Labrador Marine Inc., however, continues to navigate these challenging conditions to serve its communities.

0
Business Climate & Environment Transportation
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Loob Holding's Tealive Plans Expansion into Three New Countries

By BNN Correspondents

Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

B. Riley Financial Inc's Share Price Sees Notable Increase Amid Mixed Profitability Indicators

By Momen Zellmi

Legend Biotech Inks Exclusive License Agreement with Novartis, Secures $100M Upfront Payment

By BNN Correspondents

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A M ...
@Australia · 1 min
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A M ...
heart comment 0
Tech Titan Entegris Inc Faces Stock Decline at Start of 2024 Trading

By BNN Correspondents

Tech Titan Entegris Inc Faces Stock Decline at Start of 2024 Trading
AbbVie’s 4% Dividend Yield: A Silver Lining Amid Slowing Growth and Future Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

AbbVie's 4% Dividend Yield: A Silver Lining Amid Slowing Growth and Future Uncertainties
Canoo Inc Experiences Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Buy Recommendation

By Muhammad Jawad

Canoo Inc Experiences Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Buy Recommendation
NewtekOne Sets New Quarterly Record with $262.9 Million in SBA 7(a) Loans

By BNN Correspondents

NewtekOne Sets New Quarterly Record with $262.9 Million in SBA 7(a) Loans
Latest Headlines
World News
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
13 seconds
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
17 seconds
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
26 seconds
California Lawmakers Face Election Year Challenges: Economy and AI Regulation Lead the Agenda
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
43 seconds
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals
57 seconds
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals
Tenaya Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Tenaya Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
1 min
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
2 mins
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app