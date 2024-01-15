Kwara State Government Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions Near Asa-Dam

In a decisive move to safeguard human lives and properties, the Kwara State Government in Nigeria has initiated a crackdown on illegal constructions encroaching the Asa-Dam and its surrounding regions. The government's actions underscore its commitment to eradicating unlawful structures that pose significant risks.

Unexpected Inspection Unveils Illicit Constructions

During an unanticipated inspection visit to the Asa-Dam area, Commissioner for Water Resources, Usman Lade, warned residents against unauthorized building activities. The areas under scrutiny notably include Asa-Dam, Marina, and Lasvager Estates. The Commissioner emphasized the inherent dangers of constructing too close to the dam and river, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Government Officials Echo Safety Concerns

Mrs. Christiana Asonibare, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, reiterated the government's stern stance on this matter. She accentuated the peril to human safety these illegal constructions pose, endorsing the need for immediate action. Further reinforcing this view, the Director of Engineering Water Resources services, Engr. Yusuf Wopa, underscored that a standard distance must be maintained between any buildings and the river to prevent potential catastrophes.

Adding to the mounting pressure on illegal occupants, the Deputy Surveyor General of Geographic Information Services, Mr. Afolayan Timothy, announced an impending investigation. The probe will examine the validity of the building permits on these properties, and necessary actions, including evictions, will be implemented if required.