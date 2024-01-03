en English
Climate & Environment

Korea’s Incheon Projected to Face Higher Sea Level Rise Than Global Average

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
Korea's Incheon Projected to Face Higher Sea Level Rise Than Global Average

Incheon, South Korea, is expected to experience a sea level rise greater than the global average as a result of glaciers melting, according to a ground-breaking study by the Korea Polar Research Institute (Kopri). Incheon’s coastline is bracing for a 4-centimeter rise as the average global sea level rises by 3.6 centimeters by 2050. This expected increase is the greatest among major coastal cities worldwide, including London, Sydney, and New York.

Projections Based on Satellite Observations

The research, led by Lee Won-sang, Kopri’s director of glacial environment research, utilized satellite observations of glacier volume changes in Antarctica and Greenland since 2007. The study took into account the decline in glacier mass over the past three decades and its implications for global sea levels. A key factor contributing to the varying sea level changes is the reduction in gravitational force near the melting ice, which subsequently triggers a sharper rise in sea levels, particularly far from the poles.

First Korean Assessment of Regional Effects on Sea Levels

Kopri’s study is the first of its kind carried out by a Korean team, specifically targeting the regional effects of ice-mass losses on global sea levels. The findings were published in the Environmental Research Letters journal. According to Lee’s team, coastal countries, especially those at mid and low latitudes like Korea, will bear the brunt of the sea level rise.

The Risk of Underestimation

Kim Byeong-Hoon, a postdoctoral researcher at Kopri, warned that the predicted rise might be underestimated if the global warming limit of 1.5 degrees is not adhered to. The study serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of climate change, particularly for vulnerable coastal cities like Incheon, urging decisive action and adaptation strategies.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

