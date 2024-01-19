Kohler Co. to Close Spartanburg Facility Amid North American Operations Consolidation

In a strategic maneuver to consolidate its North American kitchen and bath plastics operations, Kohler Co., a leading manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom products, has announced the impending closure of an older and smaller manufacturing facility located in Spartanburg. This restructuring move is expected to impact up to 72 employees engaged in plastics and warehouse operations, commencing as early as April.

The Fallout of the Decision

Upon announcing the closure, Kohler Co. promptly notified the affected employees. According to the company spokesperson, Todd Weber, the employees were given a 90-day notice, in accordance with their collective bargaining agreement, and in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Besides, Kohler is extending severance packages to all impacted associates, ensuring their interests are safeguarded.

Shifting Operations to Other Facilities

As part of its long-term success strategy, Kohler Co. plans to shift the production from the Spartanburg facility to its newer and existing facilities across North America. These facilities, as per the company's statement, have the necessary capacity to absorb the additional production seamlessly, ensuring that its market leadership is not affected.

Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing Base

Despite the impending closure, Kohler Co. continues to reiterate its commitment to the U.S. manufacturing base. The company emphasized that the decision was made after a strategic review aimed at driving future growth and enhancing customer satisfaction. While the closure marks the end of an era for the Spartanburg facility, it opens up a new chapter for the company's other facilities, ready to take on the expanded production load.