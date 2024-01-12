en English
Climate & Environment

Kinshasa Under Siege: Near-Record Floods Unleash Chaos

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Kinshasa Under Siege: Near-Record Floods Unleash Chaos

The city of Kinshasa, home to approximately 15 million people and nestled on the banks of the Congo River, is grappling with near-record flooding. Water levels have surged to heights not witnessed since the devastating floods of 1961. Kinshasa’s geography, punctuated by numerous small rivers and waterways that function as open sewers, has compounded the crisis as they have run over their banks.

Kinshasa’s Nightmare

In the Pompage district, bridges have been swallowed by the rising waters, pushing residents to resort to makeshift canoes for commuting. Homes, too, have been taken hostage by the floodwaters, displacing countless families. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) routinely faces river basin floods between December and mid-January. However, this year’s flooding has been unusually harsh, obstructing boats from docking and disrupting the transportation of goods.

Climate Change and Human Activities

RVF director, Daniel Lwaboshi, points to climate change-induced heavy rainfall and human activities such as deforestation and construction in floodplains as the key factors behind the escalated water levels. Notably, modern developments in Kinshasa, including the Cite du Fleuve neighborhood and luxury villa constructions, have not been spared by the floods.

Humanitarian Crisis

The floods have cast a pall over hundreds of thousands of people. In Mbandaka, a staggering 100,000 households are in desperate need of aid, while over 200 houses have been submerged in Kisangani. As the dry season looms, waters are expected to recede, revealing the full extent of the damage. A popular riverside eatery, Chez Tintin, has been partially submerged, with only the character Tintin’s quiff visible above the waterline, serving as a stark reminder of the flood’s fury.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

