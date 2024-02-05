Kenya's Livestock Industry Under Siege from Climate Change: A Path to Resilience

In the heart of East Africa, Kenya's livestock sector serves as a crucial lifeline for millions. Its potential to bolster the country's foreign exchange earnings is significant, yet it stands on precarious ground, threatened by the relentless march of climate change. The export value of meat and meat products has seen a consistent uptick since 2013, but inconsistent export performance compared to other African countries paints a picture of an industry grappling with obstacles.

Climate Change: A New Foe

Climate change manifests in variable rainfall patterns, extreme temperatures, and frequent droughts, which have a profound impact on the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) where livestock production thrives. The scarcity of quality animal feeds resulting from these environmental alterations affect the nutritional intake of the animals, leading to nutrient deficits. Traditional livestock breeds strain to adapt to these drastic changes, and the spread of diseases is exacerbated by higher temperatures. This, in turn, leaves the heat-stressed animals more prone to infections.

Economic Fallout

Animal diseases have triggered trade restrictions and reduced foreign demand, leading to losses in livestock and a decrease in the quality and quantity of livestock output. A harsh testament to this is the drought of 2022 which wiped out over 2.6 million livestock, and the flooding in November 2023 that claimed the lives of 1,067 animals. The quality of hides and skins for export is also compromised due to disease outbreaks, leaving them flawed and reducing their market value.

Steering Towards Resilience

To counter these daunting challenges, long-term interventions are being suggested. A climate change action plan specific to the livestock sub-sector is in the works. This includes climate adaptive breeding programmes and the promotion of climate-smart agriculture. Investments are also being funnelled towards climate-resilient animal feeds and infrastructure. These measures aim to fortify the livestock sector against the negative effects of climate change and bolster its export potential, ensuring the survival and prosperity of this vital industry in Kenya.