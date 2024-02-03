Karachi Crippled by Torrential Rain: A Cry for Better Infrastructure

As darkness fell over Karachi on Saturday night, the city was jolted by a heavy downpour, punctuated by booming thunder and dazzling lightning. The torrential rain wreaked havoc across the sprawling metropolis, leading to extensive disruption and highlighting glaring lapses in the city's infrastructure. As per the statistics issued by the weather department, the maximum amount of rainfall was recorded in Baldia Town (64mm) followed by Surjani Town (62mm). Orangi Town received 52.2mm, Karachi Airport 41.8mm, Nazimabad received 23.5mm, University Road 29.8mm, North Nazimabad 33.6mm and Gulshan-e-Maymar 23mm of rain. Meanwhile, K-Electric, the city’s sole electricity distributor, advised the citizens to take care of themselves and their loved ones during the rainy season.

The Deluge Descends

Several areas of the city, including Baldi Town, Orangi Town, and North Karachi, bore the brunt of the rain's fury as they were submerged under a mix of rainwater and sewage. The city's overwhelmed drainage systems failed to cope with the water influx, causing significant flooding that inundated homes, roads, and, damningly, healthcare facilities. The rainwater's unfettered invasion of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Civil Hospital laid bare the absence of preemptive measures by the interim Sindh government, leaving hospitals scrambling to safeguard patients and medical equipment.

Warnings Unheeded, Chaos Unleashed

Despite the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) prior warnings of heavy rain, the city was ill-prepared for the deluge. Karachi's traffic arteries were choked with vehicles as major traffic jams unfolded, and power outages blanketed large swathes of the city in darkness. Mayor Murtaza Wahab advised residents to avoid non-essential travel and assured that efforts were underway to drain the waterlogged streets. Yet, the scale of the disruption indicated a stark lack of preparation.

A Looming Threat

The PMD's weather station recorded the highest rainfall in Baldia Town and issued a sobering forecast: the westerly wave affecting the region would persist. More rain, thunderstorms, and even snowfall were predicted across various parts of the country, raising concerns about further disruption and potential hazards. K-Electric, the city's power supplier, issued warnings about electrical safety during the rainy season, reinforcing the need for caution amid the ongoing weather crisis.

While the city had already experienced light to moderate rain in several districts the previous day, the severity of Saturday's downpour underscored the city's vulnerability to extreme weather events and the urgent need for robust, well-prepared infrastructure to safeguard its residents.