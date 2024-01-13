Kadingilan: Setting Precedent with Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan

The municipality of Kadingilan in the Bukidnon province, located in the Northern Mindanao region, is poised to set a precedent among local government units (LGUs). The town is in the process of developing an Enhanced Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan (ELCCAP), making it a forerunner in local climate change adaptation efforts. The initiative, as announced by Kadingilan Mayor Jerry Canoy Jr., will feature a greenhouse gas inventory to assess the town’s local emissions and identify vital indicators for integrating science, technology, and innovation into the town’s development strategy.

Understanding Kadingilan’s Role in Climate Change

The inventory, a critical aspect of the ELCCAP, is designed to comprehend Kadingilan’s contribution to climate change. It will aid in formulating effective emission reduction tactics, a crucial step in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. Mayor Canoy expressed optimism in the creation of the ELCCAP, citing it as a significant reference for the town’s forward movement.

Support from the Department of Science and Technology

Dr. Romela Ratilla, the regional director of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Northern Mindanao, pledged full support for Kadingilan’s initiative. The partnership marks a first in the region, integrating science, technology, and innovation into local planning.

The ELCCAP: A Guide for Disaster Prevention and Climate Change Adaptation

The ELCCAP aims to act as a comprehensive guide for disaster prevention and mitigation. It will also provide a roadmap for adapting to climate change by leveraging the latest scientific and technological breakthroughs provided by DOST. Ultimately, this initiative underscores Kadingilan’s commitment to proactive local climate change adaptation.