en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Kadingilan: Setting Precedent with Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Kadingilan: Setting Precedent with Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan

The municipality of Kadingilan in the Bukidnon province, located in the Northern Mindanao region, is poised to set a precedent among local government units (LGUs). The town is in the process of developing an Enhanced Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan (ELCCAP), making it a forerunner in local climate change adaptation efforts. The initiative, as announced by Kadingilan Mayor Jerry Canoy Jr., will feature a greenhouse gas inventory to assess the town’s local emissions and identify vital indicators for integrating science, technology, and innovation into the town’s development strategy.

Understanding Kadingilan’s Role in Climate Change

The inventory, a critical aspect of the ELCCAP, is designed to comprehend Kadingilan’s contribution to climate change. It will aid in formulating effective emission reduction tactics, a crucial step in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. Mayor Canoy expressed optimism in the creation of the ELCCAP, citing it as a significant reference for the town’s forward movement.

Support from the Department of Science and Technology

Dr. Romela Ratilla, the regional director of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Northern Mindanao, pledged full support for Kadingilan’s initiative. The partnership marks a first in the region, integrating science, technology, and innovation into local planning.

The ELCCAP: A Guide for Disaster Prevention and Climate Change Adaptation

The ELCCAP aims to act as a comprehensive guide for disaster prevention and mitigation. It will also provide a roadmap for adapting to climate change by leveraging the latest scientific and technological breakthroughs provided by DOST. Ultimately, this initiative underscores Kadingilan’s commitment to proactive local climate change adaptation.

0
Climate & Environment Philippines Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
22 seconds ago
Britain's Deepest Mine: Unearthing a Climate Change Solution
Deep beneath the North Sea bed, in the heart of North Yorkshire, lies Britain’s deepest mine. This mine, extending over 1,000 meters underground, is not a traditional coal mine but a unique treasure trove of polyhalite. The extraction of this mineral holds unprecedented potential in the fight against climate change, as revealed in an episode
Britain's Deepest Mine: Unearthing a Climate Change Solution
Mongla: A Rising Sanctuary for Climate-Displaced Individuals in Bangladesh
4 hours ago
Mongla: A Rising Sanctuary for Climate-Displaced Individuals in Bangladesh
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
4 hours ago
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
Decoding Climate Change: Insights from Sir Brian Hoskins
1 hour ago
Decoding Climate Change: Insights from Sir Brian Hoskins
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
2 hours ago
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
North Olympic Peninsula Prepares For Crucial Government Meetings Post Holiday Rescheduling
3 hours ago
North Olympic Peninsula Prepares For Crucial Government Meetings Post Holiday Rescheduling
Latest Headlines
World News
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
31 seconds
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
36 seconds
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
1 min
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
1 min
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
2 mins
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
2 mins
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
2 mins
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
2 mins
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
3 mins
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
36 seconds
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app