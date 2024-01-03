en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Just Forests Campaigns Against Tractor Runs: A Push for Sustainable Fundraising

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 am EST
Just Forests Campaigns Against Tractor Runs: A Push for Sustainable Fundraising

On a chilly morning in Tullamore, Co Offaly, a new kind of protest took shape. Tom Roche, founder of the environmental organization, Just Forests, launched a campaign titled ‘Ban Tractor Runs’. The campaign, set to run through 2024, is not just confined to this town but targets various towns and villages across Ireland, from Malin Head to Roche’s Point. The issue in focus? Tractor runs, events where tractors are driven for charitable fundraising, which Roche and his group argue, are outdated and detrimental due to their contribution to air pollution and carbon emissions.

The Contradiction of Tractor Runs

Just Forests emphasizes the irony of schools and charities benefiting from tractor runs while also attempting to educate about sustainable development and combat illnesses linked to poor air quality. The group argues that such events, while seemingly innocent and charitable, are in fact perpetuating environmental harm and health risks related to air pollution.

Criticism Towards Schools and Sports Clubs

Part of the criticism is directed towards schools participating in these events. Roche and his group believe that by engaging in such activities, these institutions are failing to prepare their students for a future increasingly dominated by renewable energy. The psychological impact of environmental degradation on children, an often overlooked aspect, is also a point of concern for the group.

Fossil Fuel Sponsorships and Sports Clubs

Beyond schools, Roche questions the ethics of sports clubs that accept sponsorships from fossil fuel companies. He points out the adverse effects of climate change on sporting events and the contradiction of accepting funds from industries contributing to these changes.

A Shift Towards Environmentally Friendly Fundraising

The ‘Ban Tractor Runs’ campaign is more than a protest; it is a call to action. It aims to encourage a shift towards more environmentally friendly fundraising methods and a more responsible approach to public health and climate action. Only time will tell if this campaign will lead to a shift in perspective and a change towards more sustainable fundraising methods.

0
Climate & Environment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EU's Zero-emission Public Transport Vision: Challenges and the Road Ahead

By Wojciech Zylm

TVA Ignites New Natural Gas Units, Paving Way for a Cleaner Future

By BNN Correspondents

Carbon Intensity: A Potential Game-Changer for Transportation Sector's Emission Management

By Rafia Tasleem

Climate Change Threatens Global Fashion Industry, Report Warns

By BNN Correspondents

UK Local Councils' Contradiction in Climate Commitments Exposed ...
@Climate & Environment · 25 mins
UK Local Councils' Contradiction in Climate Commitments Exposed ...
heart comment 0
Storm Henk Forces Unexpected Closure of London Eye

By BNN Correspondents

Storm Henk Forces Unexpected Closure of London Eye
Phoenix Records Fourth-Hottest Year with July Hottest Ever Month

By Ebenezer Mensah

Phoenix Records Fourth-Hottest Year with July Hottest Ever Month
Indigenous Rights at Risk Amid Clean Energy Transition: A Call for Just and Inclusive Policies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Indigenous Rights at Risk Amid Clean Energy Transition: A Call for Just and Inclusive Policies
Kenya Ports Authority Spearheads Environmental Conservation with a Tree-Planting Initiative

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya Ports Authority Spearheads Environmental Conservation with a Tree-Planting Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
28 seconds
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
43 seconds
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
55 seconds
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
1 min
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
2 mins
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
2 mins
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
2 mins
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
2 mins
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
3 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app