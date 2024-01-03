Just Forests Campaigns Against Tractor Runs: A Push for Sustainable Fundraising

On a chilly morning in Tullamore, Co Offaly, a new kind of protest took shape. Tom Roche, founder of the environmental organization, Just Forests, launched a campaign titled ‘Ban Tractor Runs’. The campaign, set to run through 2024, is not just confined to this town but targets various towns and villages across Ireland, from Malin Head to Roche’s Point. The issue in focus? Tractor runs, events where tractors are driven for charitable fundraising, which Roche and his group argue, are outdated and detrimental due to their contribution to air pollution and carbon emissions.

The Contradiction of Tractor Runs

Just Forests emphasizes the irony of schools and charities benefiting from tractor runs while also attempting to educate about sustainable development and combat illnesses linked to poor air quality. The group argues that such events, while seemingly innocent and charitable, are in fact perpetuating environmental harm and health risks related to air pollution.

Criticism Towards Schools and Sports Clubs

Part of the criticism is directed towards schools participating in these events. Roche and his group believe that by engaging in such activities, these institutions are failing to prepare their students for a future increasingly dominated by renewable energy. The psychological impact of environmental degradation on children, an often overlooked aspect, is also a point of concern for the group.

Fossil Fuel Sponsorships and Sports Clubs

Beyond schools, Roche questions the ethics of sports clubs that accept sponsorships from fossil fuel companies. He points out the adverse effects of climate change on sporting events and the contradiction of accepting funds from industries contributing to these changes.

A Shift Towards Environmentally Friendly Fundraising

The ‘Ban Tractor Runs’ campaign is more than a protest; it is a call to action. It aims to encourage a shift towards more environmentally friendly fundraising methods and a more responsible approach to public health and climate action. Only time will tell if this campaign will lead to a shift in perspective and a change towards more sustainable fundraising methods.