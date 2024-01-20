Joint Statement Advocates Evidence-Based Environmental Claims

The Bioplastics Council (BIC) and other organizations have underlined the critical necessity of reliable, verifiable, and comparable information for consumers to foster sustainable choices. This emphasis follows the European Union's (EU) proposed Directive for the substantiation and communication of environmental claims.

Countering Greenwashing with Transparency

In a Joint Statement, these organizations have highlighted the urgency of traders to provide sufficient evidence to back their products' environmental benefits. This call for transparency is in response to a growing trend of greenwashing – a deceptive practice where companies provide misleading information about the environmental impact of their products or services.

The European Parliament recently approved a new Directive on Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition, aimed at eradicating greenwashing. It seeks to restrict vague green credentials and requires sustainability labels to be authenticated by third-party verification.

Catalyst for a Circular Economy

The Joint Statement acknowledges the role of informed consumers as a catalyst for transitioning to a circular economy. However, the process requires that environmental claims be substantiated and verified. This need aligns with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which stipulates extensive requirements for reporting sustainability information, including environmental and social impacts.

For U.S. companies with operations in the EU, this implies a need to align with the timelines for compliance. The potential implications of these directives extend beyond the EU borders, potentially influencing global standards for environmental claims.

The European Parliament has adopted a new law to prohibit unproven generic product claims and misleading environmental marketing practices. The law includes rules on making product labels clearer, regulating sustainability labels, and focusing on product durability.