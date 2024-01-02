Japan Reels Under the Aftermath of a 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake of 7.6 magnitude has profoundly shaken western Japan, resulting in confirmed deaths of at least 20 individuals, extensive infrastructure damage, and widespread panic. The Japanese national news agency, Kyodo, relayed this information on Tuesday, underscoring the gravity of the situation, although the full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.

The earthquake, accompanied by a series of powerful aftershocks, has had a devastating effect, causing fires, power outages, and building collapses. In the aftermath of the quake, thousands of residents in the affected areas were left in darkness as power was knocked out, and water supply was cut off in most regions of the northern Noto peninsula. The tremor was powerful enough to jolt buildings in the capital city of Tokyo, situated approximately 500 kilometers away from the quake’s epicenter near the town of Wajima.

Rescue and Recovery Efforts

In the wake of the disaster, the Japanese Prime Minister’s office has pledged to prioritize the rescue and saving of lives. Search and rescue crews are currently deployed in the region, sifting through the rubble in a race against time to find survivors. Close to 33,000 households remain without power, adding to the hardship of those affected. The ordeal has been further complicated by freezing temperatures, making the rescue efforts even more urgent and critical.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of more potent aftershocks in the coming days, adding to the sense of uncertainty and fear among the populace. The agency had previously issued a significant tsunami warning, later downgraded to an advisory, following the earthquake. The largest tsunami wave reported was about 1 meter high, striking Japan’s western seaboard. This is the first time a tsunami warning of this magnitude has been issued since the catastrophic quake and tsunami that led to nuclear meltdowns in March 2011.

