January Gardening: Sowing the Seeds for the 2024 Growing Season

The quiet of January belies the activity that lies beneath the frosted ground and behind closed doors. Gardeners across regions are gearing up for the 2024 gardening season, turning this winter month typically associated with dormancy into one buzzing with anticipation and preparation. The presence or absence of frost, the persistent threat of pests, and regional specificities dictate the course gardeners take during this month.

Fighting Frost and Fostering Growth

In frost-prone areas, the game is one of vigilance and care. Gardeners need to monitor their gardens for heaving, a phenomenon where plant roots and bulbs are lifted from the soil due to freeze-thaw cycles. The key is to take regular walks around the garden, gently pushing any lifted roots back into the soil and adding a protective layer of mulch. Frozen or muddy lawns are a no-go zone to prevent damage to grass and soil structure. Young trees are susceptible to rodents in the winter and should be protected with wraps. Evergreen branches bear the brunt of snowfall, and removing this weight can prevent branch damage. Additionally, perennial beds can benefit from the insulating properties of shoveled snow.

Caring for Houseplants and Regional Specifics

For the indoor greens, placement away from heating systems can prevent drying out. Regular misting or use of a humidifier can help maintain the necessary humidity for houseplants. Regional specifics play a crucial role in January gardening activities. In colder areas like the Northeast and Upper Midwest, gardeners should focus on removing spongy moth egg cases to protect trees. Warmer regions should utilize January to test soil pH, amend it if required, transplant or prune established trees, plant various seeds and bulbs, and start the indoor sowing of flower seeds.

Preparing for the Upcoming Season

While the outdoors is tended to, gardeners should also turn their attention towards inventory management. It’s a good time to take stock of gardening supplies and seeds, take advantage of off-season sales, and place early orders for plants and seeds, as popular selections tend to sell out quickly. The invasive spotted lanternfly, a threat in some regions, lays its egg masses in January, and gardeners should inspect and remove these to slow the pest’s spread. Expert advice, such as that offered by Jessica Damiano in her Weekly Dirt Newsletter, can help gardeners navigate through these tasks.

As the gates of Gates Garden Centre open up to the head of Horticulture, Matthew Peck, his tips and advice for January gardening echo the sentiments of gardeners everywhere. From removing snow from greenhouses, tidying and cleaning garden areas, planting and pruning, to filling bird feeders, sharpening gardening tools, and ordering seeds for sowing, his words are a testament to the flurry of activity that defines January for gardeners, a prelude to the blossoming of 2024.