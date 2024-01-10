en English
Climate & Environment

Jammu and Kashmir’s 2023 Weather: A Dramatic Year of Extremes

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Jammu and Kashmir, the crowning glory of India, was in 2023 at the mercy of an unpredictable and volatile climate. The region’s weather patterns oscillated between extremes, from searing heatwaves to excessive rainfall, painting a stark picture of the impending climate crisis. The region bore witness to a year marked by contrasts and extremes, a grim reminder of the urgent need for climate-resilient strategies and sustainable practices.

The Rainfall Deficit and Surplus

The Union Territory faced a 7% overall rainfall deficit, with a total of 1146.6 mm recorded against the standard 1232.3 mm. This deficit, however, was not uniformly distributed across the region. A closer examination of the rainfall data revealed a stark contrast. Thirteen districts registered negative departures, while five districts showed positive departures from normal levels, manifesting the erratic nature of the precipitation patterns.

In stark contrast, the Ladakh Union Territory, a high-altitude cold desert, experienced an unusual 65% surplus in rainfall. This surplus, far from being a boon, posed challenges for the region not equipped to handle such excess water.

Western Disturbances and Temperature Extremes

The year 2023 was also notable for the high frequency of Western Disturbances impacting the region. A total of 80 such disturbances were recorded, a significant number contributing to the region’s erratic weather patterns. These weather systems, originating in the Mediterranean region, are critical for winter rainfall in the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent. Their increased frequency in 2023 played a significant role in shaping Jammu and Kashmir’s weather narrative.

Moreover, the region saw extreme temperature records being set throughout the year. January witnessed the second-lowest temperature in Srinagar in five years, while June recorded the hottest day in 18 years. These temperature extremes further accentuated the weather volatility in the region.

Record-Breaking Rainfall and the Urgency for Adaptive Measures

Some remarkable rainfall records were also set in 2023. Several areas experienced the highest 24-hour rainfall figures for the month of May since 2010. In July, the Reasi district was hit by a cloudburst, witnessing a record-breaking 315.4 mm of rainfall within a span of 24 hours.

These climatic extremes underscore the urgent need for adaptive measures and resilience against the impacts of climate change. It draws attention to the importance of sustainable water management, resilient infrastructure, and community preparedness for both floods and droughts. As the region grapples with these weather extremes, the need for prioritizing climate action has never been more critical.

0
Climate & Environment India Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

