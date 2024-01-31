Jackson Hole's Mild January Weather to Give way to Snowier February

As the first month of 2024 draws to a close, Jackson Hole, nestled in the picturesque Wyoming landscape, has witnessed an unusual weather pattern. The typically chilly January has been replaced by mild weather characterized by above-average temperatures and light snowfall. This gentle weather comes on the heels of a contrasting phase of heavy snow and frigid temperatures that the area experienced from January 4th to 17th.

High-Pressure System Steers Warmer Weather

The recent warmth is credited to a dominant high-pressure system. This has resulted in temperatures hovering in the 30s and 40s at higher altitudes, with the valley seeing slightly cooler temperatures due to inversions. The month of January has seen a noteworthy temperature range and precipitation levels well above the norm, with Jackson recording 2.43 inches.

Snowfall Distribution Across Jackson Hole

The snowfall distribution across the region has been uneven, with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort falling below average, Grand Targhee slightly above average, and the Town of Jackson exceeding average snowfall. Despite these varied levels, the overall snowpack depth for the region is below average, and the snow water equivalent stands at a measly 76% of the average.

Early February Weather Outlook

The weather forecast for early February indicates a shift in the weather pattern, with increased cloud cover and potential snowfall starting the weekend of February 3-4. A series of storms are poised to bring more favorable conditions for snow in the Tetons, with moderate snow accumulations expected. As temperatures align closer to seasonal averages, the quality of snow may fluctuate with each storm. This unsettled weather pattern is predicted to persist until mid-February, when models suggest a possible transition to a drier pattern due to a burgeoning high pressure.