Agriculture

Italian Progress on Climate and Agrifood Sustainable Development Goals: A Study

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
In a ground-breaking study conducted by the researchers from the University of Siena, Italy, clustering algorithms have been employed to evaluate Italy’s progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) associated with climate change and the agrifood market. The SDGs under consideration were SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). The alarming outcome indicated a lackluster performance by Italy in these areas.

Assessing Public Perception on Sustainability

To gain a comprehensive understanding of public awareness and attitudes, the researchers circulated a questionnaire among the Italian population. The survey was designed to gauge the level of awareness about SDGs and sustainability in grocery shopping. The responses signified a substantial interest in sustainability among Italian citizens, indicating the potential for a shift in consumer behavior towards more sustainable practices.

Comparing Italy’s Progress with European Counterparts

Advancing the research, an unsupervised machine learning approach was employed to compare and contrast Italy’s progress with other European nations. The comparison placed Italy in context with its European counterparts, providing a more holistic understanding of the country’s position in climate action and sustainable development.

Impact of Climate Change on Agriculture

The study also shed light on the implications of climate change on agriculture, particularly the susceptibility to extreme weather events such as droughts and heavy precipitation. The findings underscored that these climatic changes could destabilize food production and biodiversity, and pose serious health risks, including the surge of antimicrobial resistance. The research findings have been published in PLOS ONE, with the data and materials made available on GitHub, and the analysis carried out using the R programming language with the Eurostat package.

Agriculture Climate & Environment Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

