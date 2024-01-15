en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Islamabad’s Brick Kilns Embrace Cleaner Technology, Set to Slash Carbon Emissions

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Islamabad’s Brick Kilns Embrace Cleaner Technology, Set to Slash Carbon Emissions

In a significant stride towards combating air pollution, Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, has seen a major shift in the brick kiln industry. In a move that is as economical as it is eco-friendly, traditional brick kilns are adopting cleaner zigzag technology, with 49 out of 63 having already made the transition. This technology is not only expected to cut carbon emissions significantly but also reduce energy expenses for kiln owners.

Transitioning to Cleaner Technology

Brick kilns have long been identified as one of the major contributors to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. This is largely attributed to their use of dirty energy sources, which release harmful carbon compounds into the atmosphere. These emissions have significant implications for both the environment and public health. In a bid to mitigate these impacts, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Cooperation has spearheaded a campaign to transition to zigzag technology. The adoption of this cleaner technology is expected to cut carbon emissions by a staggering 60% and reduce kiln owners’ energy expenses by an impressive 30%.

Implications for Public Health and Environment

The emissions from traditional kilns go beyond merely contributing to climate change and deforestation. They also pose serious health risks to the public, causing respiratory diseases and eye infections. The black smoke emanating from these kilns is especially toxic and polluting. With the transition to zigzag technology, a significant decrease in these health hazards is anticipated, leading to an overall improvement in air quality and public health in Islamabad and its surrounding regions.

Looking Ahead

While 49 kilns have already made the switch, four have been dismantled, and the remaining 10 are in the process of transitioning. This concerted effort signals a crucial shift in the industry’s approach towards environmental sustainability. It is a testament to the potential of technological innovation in addressing environmental challenges, and a beacon of hope for other regions grappling with similar issues. The continuation of such efforts can lead to a greener, healthier future for Pakistan and the world.

0
Climate & Environment Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
16 mins ago
NAM Summit 2024: General Odongo Highlights the Urgency of Addressing Climate Change
In the run-up to the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, General Jeje Odongo took to the stage on NBS Updates to shed light on the urgent issue of climate change. The summit, a critical forum for 120 countries that stand independent of any major power bloc, is slated to be held in Uganda in 2024.
NAM Summit 2024: General Odongo Highlights the Urgency of Addressing Climate Change
Record High Tide in Maine Destroys Historic Shacks Amidst Severe Arctic Blast
34 mins ago
Record High Tide in Maine Destroys Historic Shacks Amidst Severe Arctic Blast
Researchers Uncover Novel Molecular Arrangement at Saltwater Surface
37 mins ago
Researchers Uncover Novel Molecular Arrangement at Saltwater Surface
Cold and Dry Weather Expected in Plains; Dense Fog in Northern Areas
27 mins ago
Cold and Dry Weather Expected in Plains; Dense Fog in Northern Areas
CORSIA: A Global Initiative to Decarbonize Aviation Industry Enters First Phase
31 mins ago
CORSIA: A Global Initiative to Decarbonize Aviation Industry Enters First Phase
Climate Activists Confront Trump at Iowa Rally: An Unfolding Drama
32 mins ago
Climate Activists Confront Trump at Iowa Rally: An Unfolding Drama
Latest Headlines
World News
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
13 seconds
Barclay Criticizes NHS's Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
52 seconds
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
56 seconds
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
1 min
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
1 min
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
1 min
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
1 min
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
1 min
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
1 min
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
34 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
43 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
44 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
57 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app