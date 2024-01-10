en English
Climate & Environment

Ireland’s County Cavan Receives Financial Boost for Climate Action Initiatives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
Ireland's County Cavan Receives Financial Boost for Climate Action Initiatives

County Cavan in Ireland has been fortified with a new Climate Action Fund designed to bolster local climate action initiatives. The fund, which totals €439,000, is tailored for community-led projects that aim for a transition to low-carbon communities. This financial stimulus is expected to empower non-profit groups and organizations to undertake key climate action steps.

Financial Boost for Climate Action

An aggregated fund of €27 million, including a national allocation of €3 million from the Government’s Shared Island Fund, has been launched for local community projects. Local authorities will administer the fund, and it can provide up to €100,000 to larger local projects over an 18-month period. The funding program is designed to support projects that contribute to national climate and energy targets across five themes. Community and voluntary groups in County Cavan and other counties are currently invited to apply.

Shared Island Climate Action

The Shared Island dimension of the program is particularly interesting. It aims to foster collaboration between communities in Cavan and Northern Ireland, contributing to collective climate and energy targets for the island of Ireland. The cross-border engagement is intended to enable organizations to conduct all-island and cross-border climate action projects in partnership with Northern Irish communities and organizations.

Empowering Local Communities

The Chief Executive of Cavan County Council, Eoin Doyle, emphasized the Climate Action Fund’s role, stating that it will see an investment of €439,000 for communities throughout County Cavan to implement local climate action projects. The fund is part of the Community Climate Action Programme and addresses five themes: community energy, travel, food and waste, shopping and recycling, and local climate and environmental action. It also supports a North-South partnership approach and impact, strengthening the bond between communities on both sides of the border. The initiative underscores the significant role local communities play in driving climate action and the importance of transitioning to low-carbon communities for our collective future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

