Climate & Environment

Ireland Faces the Threat of Arctic Chill as Winter Tightens its Grip

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Ireland Faces the Threat of Arctic Chill as Winter Tightens its Grip

As the icy tendrils of winter begin to grip Europe, Ireland braces itself for what could be one of its coldest periods since 2010’s severe cold spell. Weather models are painting an ominous picture, with signs of a ‘blocking pattern’ that could usher Arctic air over Ireland in the coming weeks.

The Science Behind the Chill

According to Cathal Nolan, a meteorologist from Ireland’s Weather Channel, this pattern is associated with a negative North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) and a weakened polar vortex, potentially due to a Sudden Stratospheric Warming event during an El Niño winter. These factors could lead to a colder than average season, with temperatures potentially plummeting below -10 degrees Celsius.

The Wintry Forecast

The shift towards colder weather is expected to begin towards the end of this week with the development of high pressure. This shift will result in dry, sunny, but much colder conditions, with severe night frosts and potential ice formation. Although initially dry, the high pressure could move, opening the gateway for colder Arctic air to sweep in, increasing the risk of snowfall. This blocking pattern could persist into late January, adding a chilling note of uncertainty to long-term forecasts.

Preparing for the Cold Snap

Met Éireann has also predicted a temperature decline, with frost, mist, and fog becoming likely, and temperatures potentially reaching as low as -2 degrees Celsius by the next weekend. The high pressure is predicted to maintain these settled and cold conditions into the following week. As Ireland faces the possibility of severe weather, the public is urged to prepare adequately. With the second wettest month of the year recorded in October and an unprecedented frequency of storms, the country is already grappling with heavy rain, thunder, and flooding. These weather extremes underscore the need for better land management, flood mitigation plans, and robust protection against climate change.

Climate & Environment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

