en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:43 am EST
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations

In what is expected to be the coldest Iowa caucuses in modern history, Iowa braces for record-breaking freezing temperatures. As the Republican presidential candidates prepare for the pivotal event on January 15, 2024, the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to potentially remain below zero degrees Fahrenheit, possibly making it the coldest caucus night ever.

Impact on Campaign Schedules

The extreme weather has already caused ripple effects in the campaign schedules of several candidates. Events for Nikki Haley and Donald Trump have had to be canceled due to the impending cold. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had to call off an event after his vehicle got stuck in a ditch thanks to the snowy conditions. Even the surrogates for Trump, Mike Huckabee, and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders had their events axed after a snowstorm grounded their aircraft.

Iowa GOP’s Response

Despite the hurdles, the Iowa GOP has been proactive in choosing caucus sites with convenience and comfort in mind, aiming to minimize outdoor waiting for caucus-goers. Trump’s campaign has also guaranteed that they will take care of supporters during the upcoming rallies, assuring quick entry into venues to avoid prolonged exposure to the harsh weather.

Supporters Remain Undeterred

Yet, supporters remain undeterred by the cold. Displaying a sense of civic duty and a determination to participate in the caucuses, they seem to be unperturbed by the frigid conditions. Meteorologists, however, caution that the extreme cold brings with it a risk of frostbite for anyone exposed to the elements for extended periods. Despite this, Iowa Republicans hold an optimistic view that their supporters will brave the conditions to participate in the caucuses.

As the countdown to the caucuses begins amid an unparalleled cold spell, the question remains: will these freezing conditions freeze the momentum of the candidates or cool the enthusiasm of the voters? Only time will tell.

0
Climate & Environment
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
31 mins ago
Watertown, New York Rattled by Severe Windstorm
Severe Windstorm Devastates Watertown, New York Watertown, New York, a city known for its resilience, found itself at the mercy of a severe windstorm resulting in substantial damage and widespread power outages. Thousands of National Grid customers were plunged into darkness as trees and power lines succumbed to the gusty onslaught. A City in Darkness
Watertown, New York Rattled by Severe Windstorm
Business Schools in 2024: Adapting to Grand Challenges
2 hours ago
Business Schools in 2024: Adapting to Grand Challenges
Council and Mana Whenua Partner to Eradicate Invasive Weed from Taruheru River
2 hours ago
Council and Mana Whenua Partner to Eradicate Invasive Weed from Taruheru River
Global Issues: Gaza's Unlivability, Blinken on Genocide Case, Ecuador's Media Breach, and 2023's Record Heat
33 mins ago
Global Issues: Gaza's Unlivability, Blinken on Genocide Case, Ecuador's Media Breach, and 2023's Record Heat
COP28 Agreement Marks Potential End of Fossil Fuel Era; MUCP Highlights Climate Impact on Unborn Children
46 mins ago
COP28 Agreement Marks Potential End of Fossil Fuel Era; MUCP Highlights Climate Impact on Unborn Children
Global Temperatures Break Records: Earth Surpasses Critical 1.5C Climate Threshold
58 mins ago
Global Temperatures Break Records: Earth Surpasses Critical 1.5C Climate Threshold
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
41 seconds
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
43 seconds
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
1 min
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
Tony Leon's Reflection on 30 Years of Liberation Rule in South Africa
1 min
Tony Leon's Reflection on 30 Years of Liberation Rule in South Africa
Winter Storm Challenges Iowa's 2024 Election Kickoff Amid Record-Breaking Cold
4 mins
Winter Storm Challenges Iowa's 2024 Election Kickoff Amid Record-Breaking Cold
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
8 mins
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
10 mins
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
10 mins
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
10 mins
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
25 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app