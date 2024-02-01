Inflation Reduction Act Allocates Millions for Clean Air Programs in the U.S.

In a substantial legislative move, the United States has passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a bill that earmarks significant funding to enhance clean air programs across the country. A focus of this funding is the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) program, set to receive $60 million. These funds are designed to fuel grants, rebates, and loans aimed at reducing diesel emissions—a significant source of air pollution.

Investing in Cleaner Air

Additionally, the IRA appropriates nearly $120 million for the development and implementation of monitoring programs. These initiatives will track common air pollutants, including ozone and particulate matter. By providing accurate data on air quality, these programs will pinpoint areas where pollution exceeds acceptable levels, thus supporting efforts to mitigate the impact of air pollution on public health and the environment.

Addressing Climate Change

The IRA's investment in clean air initiatives is a testament to a broader commitment to address climate change and environmental degradation. It signifies an investment in sustainable and eco-friendly practices that are crucial in the current era of climate crisis.

Waste Emissions Charge

The Act also discusses the proposed rule to implement a Waste Emissions Charge for Petroleum and Natural Gas Systems. This initiative, established by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, aims to reduce methane emissions and waste in the oil and natural gas sectors. It provides comprehensive information on the thresholds for applicable facilities, exemptions, and the calculation of the Methane Fee, in addition to proposed regulations and deadlines for compliance.

The Act also highlights the Compliance Exemption and Unreasonable Delay Exemption provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, offering additional insights into the comprehensive nature of this landmark legislation.