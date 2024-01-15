en English
Climate & Environment

Indonesia’s Environment Ministry Intensifies Fight Against Climate Change

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Indonesia's Environment Ministry Intensifies Fight Against Climate Change

In a critical move that underscores its commitment to battling climate change, Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry (LHK) is intensifying its efforts towards tree planting and mangrove rehabilitation. Spearheaded by Henri Bastaman, the LHK Minister’s Expert Staff for SDGs Implementation and Environmental Research, these initiatives underscore the urgency to act against climate change, especially in areas like the Bangka Belitung Islands that have borne the brunt of its impact.

Mitigation Efforts Against Climate Change

While no specific targets have been laid out for the number of trees to be planted, the Ministry’s focus is on maximizing tree planting in regions that are most vulnerable to climate change. This aligns with the FOLU Net Sink 2030 target — a progressive objective aimed at reducing the impact of climate change significantly. Henri Bastaman lauds the environmental quality index for the Bangka Belitung Islands, citing that the region has fared well in environmental protection. However, he stresses on the need for continuous efforts to maintain and improve the quality of land and sea.

Addressing Regional Vulnerabilities

The Ministry’s strategy also includes addressing the vulnerabilities of different regions. For coastal areas, such as the ones on the Bangka Belitung Islands, the expansion of mangrove coverage is a crucial aspect of this strategy. Mangroves are known for their exceptional ability to sequester carbon and hence, play an essential role in mitigating climate change.

Climate Budget Tagging Initiative

In 2016, the Government of Indonesia took the progressive step to establish climate budget tagging (CBT) as part of its national planning and budgeting system. This was designed to facilitate efforts in climate change adaptation and mitigation. An upcoming review of this initiative will focus on the integration of CBT into the nation’s budget planning procedure, and analyze its prospects. The outcome of this review will potentially be turned into an Asian Development Bank (ADB) working paper and a policy brief, thereby influencing broader discourse on climate change.

As the world grapples with the growing threat of climate change, the Indonesian Government’s proactive initiatives serve as a beacon of hope. By focusing on community participation, encouraging grassroot level action, and supporting sustainable land use practices, Indonesia is setting a compelling example in the global fight against climate change.

Climate & Environment Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

