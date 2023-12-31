India’s Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 2023

In a year marked by extreme weather and climate challenges, India emerged as a symbol of resilience and environmental commitment. In 2023, the nation witnessed an unprecedented 235 days of severe weather conditions, a stark reminder of the escalating climate crisis. Heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and lightning marked the days, resulting in the tragic loss of 2,923 lives, the devastation of nearly 2 million hectares of farmland, and the destruction of over 80,000 homes. The year was the warmest on record globally, as confirmed by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, with the world’s oceans reaching their highest ever recorded temperature.

Extreme Weather Patterns and Climate Crisis

According to the Centre for Science and Environment, India endured extreme weather events on nearly 86 percent of the days from January to September 2023. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that heatwaves in the country are lengthening, with an average increase in duration of 2.5 days over the last 30 years. This trend indicates a deepening crisis, with projected further intensification. In August, India recorded its driest month since 1901, exacerbating drought conditions in key agricultural states. Meanwhile, satellite data revealed a global increase in forest fires, severely affecting India’s rainforests.

Biodiversity at Risk

In addition to climatic challenges, a new study highlighted a looming biodiversity crisis, reporting that up to two million species face the risk of extinction. The potential loss signifies not just an ecological disaster, but a blow to the intricate web of life that sustains our planet and its diverse ecosystems.

India’s Renewable Energy Milestone

Despite the considerable challenges, 2023 also marked a significant achievement for India in the field of renewable energy. By March, the installed capacity reached 172GW, reflecting the country’s substantial progress in climate action efforts. Amidst the devastating effects of climate change, this achievement stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to India’s commitment to a sustainable future.

As we step into 2024, the IMD has issued warnings of dense fog and cold conditions in several states, indicating a continuation of climate-related challenges. However, the progress made in renewable energy provides hope and lays the foundation for a sustainable future fortified by resilience and commitment to climate action.