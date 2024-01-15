en English
Climate & Environment

India’s Snowless Winter Disrupts Tourism and Raises Climate Concerns

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
India’s Snowless Winter Disrupts Tourism and Raises Climate Concerns

India’s winter wonderlands are witnessing an eerie silence, as ski resorts remain unusually barren amidst a dry spell that has left holidaymakers disappointed and operators worried. The usual snowy landscapes that attract adventure tourists from around the world are now just vast expanses of brown earth and dry grass. This unexpected lack of snowfall in regions like Gulmarg, a popular ski resort in the Indian Himalayas, has not only disrupted winter tourism but also raised concerns about the potential impact on local agriculture, horticulture, and water supply.

Unusual Weather Patterns and Climate Change

Scientists have associated this uncharacteristic winter with the El Nino weather phenomenon, a shift in wind patterns and rising temperatures. But beyond El Nino, there is a growing concern that this could be another sign of the far-reaching effects of climate change. In fact, the disappearing snowfall is seen as a manifestation of the changing climate, which is altering precipitation levels and causing less snowfall in areas that once relied heavily on it.

Impact on Tourism and Local Economy

The transformation of these snowy paradises into dry plains has led to a significant drop in bookings, leaving ski resorts deserted and causing financial distress to those whose livelihoods depend on the winter tourism season. Srinagar Gulmarg, a prime destination for skiing enthusiasts, has seen an unprecedented wave of cancellations, dealing a severe blow to the local tourism and agriculture-focused economy.

Disruptions in Daily Life and Future Concerns

But the implications of this dry spell extend beyond the tourism sector. It is also affecting the region’s water bodies, leading to unprecedented low water levels in rivers and tributaries. This, in turn, has resulted in unscheduled power cuts, making life difficult for residents, especially in rural areas. The planned Khelo India event at Gulmarg is now under scrutiny due to the lack of snowfall. The current situation offers a glimpse of the challenges that could become a regular occurrence if the trends of climate change persist, disrupting not just winter sports and tourism, but also the very fabric of life in these regions.

Climate & Environment
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

