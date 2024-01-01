en English
Climate & Environment

India’s Climate Leadership: Seven Steps Towards a Sustainable Future

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
India's Climate Leadership: Seven Steps Towards a Sustainable Future

India’s stance on climate change and its commitment to sustainable development has been at the forefront of global climate action. The country’s leadership in this arena is evident in numerous instances, seven of which stand out for their impact and vision.

1. International Solar Alliance

India spearheaded the launch of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a global coalition with a mission to harness the power of the sun and reduce global dependence on fossil fuels. The ISA is a testament to India’s proactive approach to promoting renewable energy.

2. Ambitious Renewable Energy Targets

Setting an example for developing countries, India has set a target of achieving 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022. This ambitious goal underlines India’s commitment to transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

3. National Action Plan on Climate Change

The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) is a comprehensive strategy outlining eight national missions to promote sustainable development. It reflects India’s systematic approach to tackling the multifaceted challenges of climate change.

4. Perform Achieve and Trade Scheme

India’s Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme is a market-based mechanism designed to enhance energy efficiency in large industries. This initiative represents a major stride towards reducing energy consumption and the associated environmental impact.

5. Expansion of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

India is paving the way for a green transportation revolution by expanding electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and offering incentives to encourage the adoption of EVs. This move showcases India’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions from the transportation sector.

6. Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

The creation of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) underscores India’s vision of building infrastructure that can withstand climate-related disasters. It’s a proactive measure to ensure sustainability amid the escalating threat of climate change.

7. Global Climate Negotiations

India’s engagement in global climate negotiations and advocacy for the interests of developing nations reveal its commitment to a fair and equitable approach to climate action. It has secured a respectable 7th position on the Climate Change Performance Index 2023 due to its unwavering commitment to a sustainable future.

India’s leadership in climate action is a beacon for developing nations grappling with the dual challenge of economic growth and environmental sustainability. However, achieving these ambitious goals will require substantial investments in renewable energy infrastructure and a commitment to social equity and just transition for communities dependent on fossil fuels.

Climate & Environment India Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

