Climate & Environment

India’s Climate Challenges and Progress Amidst Extreme Weather Conditions in 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:06 pm EST
India's Climate Challenges and Progress Amidst Extreme Weather Conditions in 2023

India, a country known for its diverse climate, experienced a record-breaking 235 days of extreme weather conditions in 2023. These intense meteorological phenomena included heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and lightning, resulting in the loss of 2,923 lives and causing significant damage to crops and homes. The country also faced its driest August since 1901, triggering drought conditions and exacerbating water shortages.

Extreme Climate Variations

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported minimum temperatures fluctuating between 7 to 10 degrees Celsius across most parts of North India. Dense fog conditions are predicted to persist in numerous regions, and cold day conditions are anticipated across certain parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and North Rajasthan. Some regions are bracing for light, isolated rainfall or snowfall due to the influence of a mild Western Disturbance and lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

India’s Climate Action

In the face of these climate challenges, India demonstrated resilience and a commitment to environmental sustainability. The country made substantial advancements in renewable energy, reaching a capacity of 172GW in March 2023. This progress is a testament to India’s dedication to mitigating climate change and shifting towards more sustainable energy sources. The investments in renewable energy infrastructure, coupled with policy initiatives, have demonstrated a concerted effort to reduce carbon emissions and enhance resilience to climate impacts.

Global Climate Change

The year 2023 was marked by extreme weather events worldwide due to record heat, rapidly intensifying storms, and unusual wildfire behavior. The warming planet led to warm ocean waters, fueling more storms and leading to the rapid intensification of hurricanes. Unusual wildfires occurred in areas where fires don’t typically ignite, and heat records were shattered across the Northern Hemisphere.

In conclusion, India’s significant strides in renewable energy and climate action amidst a year of extreme weather conditions are indicative of the resilience of the nation and its commitment to a sustainable future. The progress made is critical for India, given its vulnerability to climate-related disasters, and is also seen as a means to achieve economic growth and energy security while contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change.

Climate & Environment India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

