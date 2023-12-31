India’s Battle with Extreme Weather in 2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Climate Events

The year 2023, marked by significant climate events and milestones, witnessed India grappling with extreme weather conditions on an astonishing 235 days. A surge in weather phenomena such as heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and lightning resulted in the tragic loss of 2,923 lives, the devastation of nearly 2 million hectares of crops, and the destruction of over 80,000 homes.

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Climate Crisis

The accelerating climate crisis was underscored by the record-breaking temperatures globally, making 2023 the warmest year in history, a fact confirmed by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The world’s oceans also reached their highest ever recorded temperature, posing severe threats to both marine and human ecosystems.

India’s Driest August and Intensified Heatwaves

India experienced its driest August since 1901, with rainfall deficit aggravating drought conditions and water shortages, particularly in key agricultural states. The India Meteorological Department reported an increase in the duration of heatwaves over the past 30 years, a trend that is expected to worsen with additional heat waves projected by 2060.

Threat to Biodiversity and Amplified Forest Fires

A new study suggested that up to two million species are at risk of extinction, a number twice as large as previously recognized by the United Nations. Forest fires have also intensified globally, affecting diverse ecosystems including India’s rainforests.

India’s Progress in Renewable Energy

In the face of these environmental challenges, India showed progress in the realm of renewable energy. Its capacity reached 172GW in March 2023, reflecting the country’s commitment to climate action and the transition to sustainable energy sources. On the last day of 2023, Delhi-NCR experienced bone-chilling cold wave and thick fog, with several flights and trains delayed and diverted due to low visibility.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down to Earth (DTE) report stated that extreme weather events occurred daily in India from January to September 2023, leading to significant loss of life. The report also emphasized the urgent need for sustainable construction practices to fortify infrastructure against climate-related disasters. Prime Minister Modi introduced the Green Credit Initiative at COP28, urging wealthy nations to transfer technologies to help combat climate change.