en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Indiana’s IDEM Seeks Public Input on Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Utilization

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Indiana’s IDEM Seeks Public Input on Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Utilization

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is actively seeking public participation to shape the utilization of funds conferred through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) Program. The department, entrusted with the task of fostering sustainable practices and fortifying Indiana against environmental challenges, is slated to receive $3 million earmarked for the initial planning phase.

Engaging the Community

In a robust effort to incorporate communal perspectives into their strategic blueprint, IDEM has lined up additional consultation sessions in the cities of Gary and Evansville. These gatherings offer a platform for residents to voice their suggestions and concerns, thereby playing a pivotal role in shaping the state’s environmental future.

Mapping the Climate Action

The allocated $3 million serves as a stepping stone for IDEM to embark on the creation of a Priority Climate Action Plan. This plan encompasses a comprehensive inventory of greenhouse gas emissions and is due for submission to the U.S. EPA by March 2024. Following this, a more detailed Comprehensive Climate Action Plan is expected to be delivered by July 2025.

Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program

Steered by the Inflation Reduction Act, the CPRG program has been designed to dispense a total of $5 billion in grants. The program primarily aims to facilitate the development of effective strategies geared towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants. Of the total grant pool, approximately $4.6 billion is set aside for competitive implementation grants.

IDEM, in its mission to safeguard Indiana’s natural resources, is at the helm of implementing environmental regulations. The department’s endeavors are directed towards enhancing the state’s resilience against environmental threats and promoting sustainable practices. The public meetings in Gary and Evansville serve as a testament to their commitment to community engagement and environmental stewardship.

0
Climate & Environment Sustainability United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
11 mins ago
Winter Weather Patterns and Their Impact on Rabi Crops: Insights from a Climate Change Expert
The plummeting winter temperatures in northern and central India have caught the attention of agricultural experts and farmers alike. Ludhiana, a city in Punjab, recorded a chilling 2.7 degrees Celsius this Wednesday. Similar temperature drops were observed in other parts of Punjab and Haryana, while areas in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh continue
Winter Weather Patterns and Their Impact on Rabi Crops: Insights from a Climate Change Expert
Mondelez International Inc to Install Solar PV Plants at Polish Factories
19 mins ago
Mondelez International Inc to Install Solar PV Plants at Polish Factories
Climate Protesters Stir Up Trump Rally in Iowa
20 mins ago
Climate Protesters Stir Up Trump Rally in Iowa
GoldenPeaks Capital and Boryszew Green Energy Ink 10-Year PPA: A Leap for Green Energy in Poland
12 mins ago
GoldenPeaks Capital and Boryszew Green Energy Ink 10-Year PPA: A Leap for Green Energy in Poland
Decoding Climate Change: Dorthe Dahl-Jensen Wins 2023 Frontiers of Knowledge Award
17 mins ago
Decoding Climate Change: Dorthe Dahl-Jensen Wins 2023 Frontiers of Knowledge Award
Can Evolution Keep Pace with Climate Change? The Struggle of Species Adaptability
17 mins ago
Can Evolution Keep Pace with Climate Change? The Struggle of Species Adaptability
Latest Headlines
World News
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
26 seconds
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
Israeli War Cabinet Minister Advocates for Hostage Repatriation Deal
33 seconds
Israeli War Cabinet Minister Advocates for Hostage Repatriation Deal
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
2 mins
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
2 mins
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
2 mins
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
2 mins
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
2 mins
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
2 mins
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
37 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app