Indiana’s IDEM Seeks Public Input on Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Utilization

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is actively seeking public participation to shape the utilization of funds conferred through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) Program. The department, entrusted with the task of fostering sustainable practices and fortifying Indiana against environmental challenges, is slated to receive $3 million earmarked for the initial planning phase.

Engaging the Community

In a robust effort to incorporate communal perspectives into their strategic blueprint, IDEM has lined up additional consultation sessions in the cities of Gary and Evansville. These gatherings offer a platform for residents to voice their suggestions and concerns, thereby playing a pivotal role in shaping the state’s environmental future.

Mapping the Climate Action

The allocated $3 million serves as a stepping stone for IDEM to embark on the creation of a Priority Climate Action Plan. This plan encompasses a comprehensive inventory of greenhouse gas emissions and is due for submission to the U.S. EPA by March 2024. Following this, a more detailed Comprehensive Climate Action Plan is expected to be delivered by July 2025.

Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program

Steered by the Inflation Reduction Act, the CPRG program has been designed to dispense a total of $5 billion in grants. The program primarily aims to facilitate the development of effective strategies geared towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants. Of the total grant pool, approximately $4.6 billion is set aside for competitive implementation grants.

IDEM, in its mission to safeguard Indiana’s natural resources, is at the helm of implementing environmental regulations. The department’s endeavors are directed towards enhancing the state’s resilience against environmental threats and promoting sustainable practices. The public meetings in Gary and Evansville serve as a testament to their commitment to community engagement and environmental stewardship.