India Pioneers Green Hydrogen Initiative to Decarbonize Shipping Industry

India has embarked on a pioneering journey to decarbonize its shipping industry by introducing pilot projects centered on the use of green hydrogen. This initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), has been bolstered by a fund of Rs 115 crore until the fiscal year 2025-26. The endeavor seeks to supplant fossil fuels and fossil fuel-based feedstock with green hydrogen and its derivatives in maritime transportation.

Green Hydrogen: A Sustainable Alternative

The two primary areas of concentration include retrofitting existing ships to run on green hydrogen and the establishment of bunkering and refueling facilities at ports. The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will undertake the task of retrofitting the existing ships, while the MoPSW will nominate a Scheme Implementing Agency (SIA) for the development of bunkering facilities. Financial backing for these projects will be accorded based on their individual requirements, merits, and feasibility.

Aligning with Global Decarbonization Commitments

This initiative is a part of India's larger strategy to align with worldwide carbon reduction commitments and foster a sustainable maritime transport sector. The successful execution of these pilot projects is anticipated to pave the way for the development of a robust green hydrogen ecosystem within the shipping industry. This transformational shift holds the potential to stimulate innovation, generate employment opportunities, and promote environmental conservation.

The initiative forms an integral part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which was launched in 2023 with an outlay of Rs. 19,744 crores up to 2029-30. The mission intends to contribute to India's ambitious goal of becoming self-reliant in clean energy and emerging as a leader in the global Clean Energy Transition.