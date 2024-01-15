en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Incoming Weather System Brings Harsh Winter Conditions for 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Incoming Weather System Brings Harsh Winter Conditions for 2024

In an anticipated weather twist, significant lake effect snow is expected to sweep across the west wind snow belts, thanks to an incoming weather system.

With dropping temperatures, the weather event is set to intensify, culminating in extremely cold wind chills that could go below -20 degrees by Monday morning.

Regions identified by the codes 906wx and MIwx are projected to bear the brunt of these harsh winter conditions. Residents in these areas are advised to brace themselves for the cold temperatures, keeping an eye on potential impacts on travel and outdoor activities.

A Harsh Winter in the Offing

The UP has already experienced its first significant snowstorm of the winter, with up to 25 inches of snow recorded in some parts of the central UP.

The breakdown in the Polar Vortex, coupled with an arctic blast, is causing the coldest air in years. Lake Superior, currently with a 1.83% ice coverage, is expected to reach 2019 levels. More snow is on the forecast for the western UP, Keweenaw, and higher elevations in the central UP.

The coldest days are anticipated to be Sunday and Monday, characterized by light and fluffy lake effect snow. However, the winter weather is predicted to remain mild for the remainder of the month.

0
Climate & Environment United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
4 mins ago
Multnomah County Winter Storm Claims Two Lives Amidst State of Emergency
As Multnomah County grapples with the onslaught of a severe winter storm, two fatalities are under the microscope of the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office. The deaths, both suspected to be the harrowing aftermath of the intense cold snap that has gripped the county, occurred on Friday and Saturday respectively. The first victim, a man, was
Multnomah County Winter Storm Claims Two Lives Amidst State of Emergency
Cities Climate Action Summit: A Global Push for Sustainable Urban Development
2 hours ago
Cities Climate Action Summit: A Global Push for Sustainable Urban Development
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
5 hours ago
A Glimpse into Today's Global Landscape: Geopolitics, Climate Change, Economics, and Human Stories
WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems
30 mins ago
WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
2 hours ago
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
Vivienne Westwood's Fashion Label Thrives in the Year of Her Passing
2 hours ago
Vivienne Westwood's Fashion Label Thrives in the Year of Her Passing
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
15 seconds
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
1 min
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
1 min
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
3 mins
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
4 mins
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
4 mins
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
4 mins
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
4 mins
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
4 mins
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
9 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
32 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
36 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app