Automotive

Illinois Invests $9.4 Million in EV Technology and Job Training Programs

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Illinois Invests $9.4 Million in EV Technology and Job Training Programs

The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has earmarked a hefty sum of $9.4 million for 25 community colleges across the state. The funding infusion is geared towards fostering the blossoming electric vehicle (EV) industry via the inception of job training and technology development programs. This initiative is in tandem with the state’s ambitious policy that envisions a transition to 100% clean energy by 2050.

Rev Up EV! Community College Initiative

The generous grant forms part of the larger Rev Up EV! Community College Initiative which seeks to prepare students for promising careers in the EV technology and EV-specific advanced manufacturing sectors. Among the recipients of the grant, McHenry County College, Oakton College, College of DuPage, and College of Lake County have been spotlighted. The grant is bifurcated into two categories: building capacity for the EV industry and technology development and expansion.

Beneficiaries and Their Awards

Notable beneficiaries of this funding include Lake Land College in Mattoon, which has been granted approximately $90,000 to bolster capacity for future EV industry needs. Heartland Community College in Normal and Richland Community College in Decatur have been awarded substantial sums of $525,000 and $502,000 respectively. These funds are earmarked for technology development and the augmentation of job training programs, covering a wide spectrum from development and production to maintenance of EVs, as well as the installation of critical infrastructure.

Impact on Illinois’ Green Economy

This initiative is a significant step in supporting the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which targets a sweeping transition to 100% clean energy in Illinois by 2050. The colleges participating in the grant program are mandated to join the Illinois Green Economy Network’s IL EV Network. This network is designed to meet the soaring industry demand for skilled workers in the EV sector. The funding is anticipated to strengthen the trained workforce and catalyze the creation of new technology, thus reinforcing Illinois’ position as a vanguard in vehicle electrification. This sentiment was echoed by ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham. The move comes at an opportune time as electric vehicle sales have witnessed a significant surge in the past year, with a rise of 14% in 2022 alone.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

