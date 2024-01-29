IESBA Rolls Out New Ethical Frameworks to Reinforce Trust in ESG Reporting

The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA) has proposed two new ethical frameworks to combat greenwashing and bolster trust in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting. These innovative standards are part of the International Ethics Standards for Sustainability Assurance and aim to revise the existing reporting code while updating guidance on using external experts.

Countering Corporate Greenwashing

The proposed standards target corporate greenwashing by establishing best practices for the accurate accounting of corporate actions' impact on emissions and the effective management of conflicts of interest. The initiative is a significant step towards enhancing the integrity and credibility of corporate sustainability information, and fostering trust and transparency in sustainability reporting.

Seeking Stakeholder Feedback

Before final implementation, IESBA is seeking feedback from various stakeholders on these frameworks. The standards are open for public consultation until May, giving stakeholders enough time to provide their insights and suggestions. The feedback will be instrumental in shaping the final draft of the ethical frameworks.

International Endorsement and Compliance

The International Accreditation Forum (IAF) has endorsed the standards, indicating a global acceptance of these norms. These standards will be obligatory for accrediting bodies performing corporate sustainability assurance, thereby ensuring a uniform and credible approach towards ESG reporting. This move aligns with recent European regulations against unsubstantiated environmental claims and the adoption of nature-related financial disclosure guidelines by several organizations.